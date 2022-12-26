ROCHESTER, Minn.-Christmas is over, but that didn't stop some people from continuing their holiday shopping today. We caught up with a holiday shopper, Laurel Johnson, at The Nordic Shop. Using money she and her husband received from gifts, she bought some Christmas decorations for her family and a sweater for herself. She said she wanted to take advantage of post-Christmas deals.
“If you’re getting something for 50% off, you should feel good because you’re getting it for a cheaper price, and I don’t think that people should feel bad about going and spending maybe a little extra money on themselves after the holidays, especially if they got gifts," Johnson said.
While today is a busy day for shopping and returns, Mastercard reported that Black Friday was still the top day for shopping, with sales up more than 12% from last year.