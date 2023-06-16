PossAbilities throws a prom for those who missed theirs

ROCHESTER, Minn.-PossAbilities threw their second annual prom with an ‘Under the Sea’ theme.
The event started with the attendees entering the gym in a grand march, and as each name was called you could see how happy they were to be there. Attendees were also treated to a slide show.
A highlight of the event is the balloon drop right before the dancing began.
PossAbilities life enrichment director Sarah Storandt says, "It's very exciting for them, and it's exciting for them to have it at the gym which feels more like a high school prom."
She told us that this is important for them because some of the attendees never got to go to their own proms.
Ben Murray, a prom attendee, says, "Dancing, getting pictures with everybody at the end…" are his favorite parts of the prom. He told us that this is his second prom.
By the end of the event, you could tell the attendees had the time of their lives.