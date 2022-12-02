PossAbilities spreads holiday cheer at nursing home

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Special visitors spread holiday cheer at a Rochester nursing home. PossAbilities STARS program volunteers went door to door at Edenbrook of Rochester to deliver 50 handmade holiday cards to those living in the home. Following the festive giving, they came together to decorate holiday cookies to enjoy the season. The PossAbilities STARS program specializes in working with adults with disabilities. Sarah Storandt, a program director with PossAbilities, said events like this one create community connections.
“Not everyone has an understanding of people with disabilities, and it’s a good learning process. It’s a good…it’s a good thing for our community to understand people with disabilities and be able to include them," Storandt said.
The PossAbilities STARS program is hoping to come back to Edenbrook of Rochester next year to deliver Valentine's Day cards.