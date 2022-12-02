 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50
mph.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are moving through north
central Iowa this evening and will cause brief, significant
reduction of visibility in some places. A dusting of snow
accumulation is possible and may cause slick spots on roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...Visibility Reductions with Quick Moving Line of Snow Showers
Nearing I-35 and Moving Along Highway 20...

Quick, visibility reduction under a mile at times have occurred
across north central Iowa this evening. A motorist reported
visibility under a half a mile and whiteout conditions, which
lasted for about 7 miles as they drove on Highway 20 in Calhoun
County a short time ago. While snowfall totals will generally be
a dusting, slicks spots may develop on roadways. Further,
sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 45 mph will blow
the falling snow and make for tricky travel this evening.

Motorists should prepare for quick changes in visibility in a short
distance as snow showers move in and out of the area. Further,
travel on roadways may be more difficult with the gusty winds,
especially for high profile vehicles. Motorists are urged to
exercise caution if driving this evening.

PossAbilities spreads holiday cheer at nursing home

  • Updated
  • 0

Special visitors brought treats for the residents Friday.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Special visitors spread holiday cheer at a Rochester nursing home. PossAbilities STARS program volunteers went door to door at Edenbrook of Rochester to deliver 50 handmade holiday cards to those living in the home. Following the festive giving, they came together to decorate holiday cookies to enjoy the season. The PossAbilities STARS program specializes in working with adults with disabilities. Sarah Storandt, a program director with PossAbilities, said events like this one create community connections.

“Not everyone has an understanding of people with disabilities, and it’s a good learning process. It’s a good…it’s a good thing for our community to understand people with disabilities and be able to include them," Storandt said.

The PossAbilities STARS program is hoping to come back to Edenbrook of Rochester next year to deliver Valentine's Day cards.

Recommended for you