PossAbilities Prom gives Rochester couples a chance to attend their first prom

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Friday prom for one Rochester program brought couples together.
PossAbilities of Southern Minnesota ‘Stars’ program provides adults with disabilities the opportunity to connect with the community.
A grand march kicked off celebrations Friday morning and thirteen couples hit the dance floor.
Stars program manager Sarah Storandt says many of these individuals have never experienced a real prom.
“Some of them did not have the opportunity to go to prom in high school, so this gives them the chance to do that and experience what everyone else gets to experience,” she says.
The ‘Day under the stars’ made the dream of attending prom a reality for attendee Aoife O'Reilly.
“Oh my gosh, it feels amazing. I'm dancing with all my friends and it's just a blast. I'm really happy that we're having this. It's really fun so far,” she says.
This was the first annual 'Stars' prom and the non profit plans to have one every year.
O’Reilly is already looking forward to next year.
“I was so excited to do this with my boyfriend, it was so fun and I can't wait to do it again next year.”
“Seeing how happy they are, seeing they're smiling faces. Knowing that we're making a difference to them, and they're also making a difference on us,” Storandt adds.