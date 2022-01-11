Positive COVID-19 case numbers in Olmsted County climb to nearly 30%

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County is reporting nearly one in every three people getting tested for COVID-19 are positive for the virus; those are the highest numbers recorded since the pandemic began.
Olmsted County Public Health says years into the pandemic people have grown tired of masking and are now going without, plus with the holiday season has ended, colder weather is keeping people inside and with the highly transmissible Omicron variant it's the perfect super spreader situation.
Lead epidemiologist Meaghan Sherden explained, "We've almost seen a 200% increase in our cases from two weeks ago. So, I think all of us were hoping we would be maybe a week or two out before we experienced Omicron but it's here and it's having a pretty big impacts on our case numbers."
Sherden says the department doesn't want to cause alarm but the numbers speak for themselves.
"We haven't seen numbers like this before, ever, during the pandemic and we also haven't seen the escalate as fast as they have been," she said.
Positive case numbers in Olmsted County have reached nearly 30%. Mayo Clinic and Olmsted County combined conducted nearly 7,000 PCR tests just last week.
Sherden said, "We're just seeing huge, huge numbers of people getting tested and having symptoms and that's started to be reflected in our numbers."
The health department is asking us all to mask up when in public spaces, get your vaccine and booster shots, meet virtually whenever possible and also get a flu shot to try and prevent his variant from setting us back again.
She added, "When we're seeing this sheer number of cases it's going to start having a huge impact on our health care system, not only from a hospital capacity, but a staffing capacity. You're also going to start to hear stories like we heard from RPS with potential transportation issues with bus drivers and teachers so we're going to start to see impacts of COVID and Omicron in our community."
When you do mask up - it should be a doubled layered mask covering. If you hold it up to the light you shouldn't see through it. You can otherwise choose a medical grade one.
Olmsted County also believes the positive case numbers are actually even high since at-home tests aren't included in overall numbers.