Porkchop the pet lizard rescued after being on the loose for five days in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After crawling around Rochester for five days, a Rochester hero saved the Argentine Black & White Tegu Lizard after finding the reptile near the Oakwood Cemetery.
Owner Cody Whitehead saved the animal rescue nine years ago in California and is raising Porkchop in his backyard.
Last Friday, Porkchop escaped its home leaving no trail of evidence of his whereabouts. Whitehead searched Silver Lake Park thinking Porkchop went to natural habitat suitable for reptiles, but had no luck. Then, Whitehead went to Facebook asking for help offering a three hundred dollar reward for finding him. One community member found porkchop near a bike trail next to the cemetery.
Whitehead says porkchop never escaped before and thought at first someone stole his pet.
"Right now he's going to be inside until I can figure something out. I'm going to need to build something more secure. I didn't think he would squeeze out because he had to squeeze out of a hole, so he had to flatten out and push. I'm gonna need to think of something new because I don't want to go through this again," said Whitehead.
Whitehead says the person who rescued Porkchop declined the reward money for finding the pet.