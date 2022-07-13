Poppa J's Kettle Corn back in business after recovering stolen trailer

EYOTA, Minn.-Poppa J's Kettle Corn Co-owner David Jorde is feeling elated after recovering his stolen trailer this week.
Jorde's trailer was originally stolen on Monday and was tracked to a Rochester man who has since been arrested.
The trailer was spotted after a woman recognized it was stolen from a Facebook post made by Jorde.
Jorde said he hopes to eventually meet the man who stole his trailer.
"There is a lot of good people out there and there are some that are choosing wrong and hopefully this will be situation where the individual can have a wake up call and have a change in course in life and that is my desire. I would love to have the guy to come up and introduce himself someday and say sorry, but that really changed my life," Jorde said.
