ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a pop-up pantry drive-thru at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. There was no income or residential qualifier. Users of the pantry just needed to pay $25 to get about two laundry baskets worth of food. They'd drive through the parking lot of the church and have different kinds of food items placed in their trunk. Volunteers were also giving out candy to kids. Tim Gerber, one of the volunteers, said the drives make a big difference.
“Lot of the people are experiencing food issues. There are many people that are quite emotional come through and they’re very thankful. Many people come through and are getting the food shares for their neighbors, so they bring it back to their homes or their acquaintances and-and divvy up the food for their-their people they know, so it’s-it’s just a wonderful way for people to help other people either directly or indirectly," Gerber said.
The next pop-up pantry drive-thru at Holy Cross Lutheran Church will be on May 13th from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The church is located on Ninth Avenue Northwest in Rochester.