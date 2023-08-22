 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Excessive
Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
up to 100 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT
Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Pools and beaches fill up during excessive heat warning

  • Updated
  • 0
Foster Arend Beach

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With Rochester expected to stay very hot for the next few days, Med City pools and beaches are seeing plenty of visitors trying to cool off.

Despite high dew points making temperatures feel like 110 degrees, Silver Lake Pool was packed Tuesday with residents taking a dip during the heat wave.

Silver Lake wasn't the only hot spot for people trying to cool down.

Over at Lincolnshire Park, a lot of parents took their young kids to play in the splash pad while they stayed in the shade.

Cascade Lake also had many guests playing in the water or soaking in the sun.

The inflatable water park at Foster Arend was pretty crowded as well.

Many Rochester residents had plenty of fun planned throughout the day as well.

"We headed out here to do some paddle boarding with the family," said Melissa Doe at Cascade Lake.

"We're hanging out at Foster Arend on the inflatables," said Claire Mohr.

"[We're just having a fun time with friends," added Charlotte Klote.

The Rochester area will be under an excessive heat warning until Wednesday.

An excessive heat watch will then take effect until Thursday evening.

