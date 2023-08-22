Pools and beaches fill up during excessive heat warning

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With Rochester expected to stay very hot for the next few days, Med City pools and beaches are seeing plenty of visitors trying to cool off.
Despite high dew points making temperatures feel like 110 degrees, Silver Lake Pool was packed Tuesday with residents taking a dip during the heat wave.
Silver Lake wasn't the only hot spot for people trying to cool down.
Over at Lincolnshire Park, a lot of parents took their young kids to play in the splash pad while they stayed in the shade.
Cascade Lake also had many guests playing in the water or soaking in the sun.
The inflatable water park at Foster Arend was pretty crowded as well.
Many Rochester residents had plenty of fun planned throughout the day as well.
"We headed out here to do some paddle boarding with the family," said Melissa Doe at Cascade Lake.
"We're hanging out at Foster Arend on the inflatables," said Claire Mohr.
"[We're just having a fun time with friends," added Charlotte Klote.
The Rochester area will be under an excessive heat warning until Wednesday.
An excessive heat watch will then take effect until Thursday evening.