Polling sites across Iowa open for primary voting

MASON CITY, Iowa - Voters across the Hawkeye State took the polls Tuesday as part of the Republican and Democrat primaries to determine who will be on the November ballot.
During each recent election cycle, Grace Church tends to be one of the busier polling sites in Cerro Gordo County. Ilene Brown has been co-chair for many election cycles. She says each cycle is something she likes participating in.
"Each job is unique. We have a wonderful computerized program that is very good, and the integrity of the overall voting is very important too. I think we have a strong program in that."
While voter turnout during primaries tends to be lower compared to the general election, she's noticed an increased interest this year.
"Maybe people are more interested in being involved in their voice in the government, and coming out checking out to see who they can have represented in the upcoming election."