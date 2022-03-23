Who could replace Rep. Jim Hagedorn? Here's who has filed

In Minnesota
Special Primary May 24 (find your polling place here) Special Election Aug. 9
For Congressional District 1:
- Bob Carney Jr. (Rep.)
- Ken Navitsky (Rep.)
- Richard Painter (DFL)
- Brad Finstad (Rep.)
- Jeremy Munson (Rep.)
- Kevin Kocina (Rep.)
- Richard Reisdorf (Legal Marijuana)
- George Kalberer (DFL)
- Roger Ungemach (Rep.)
- Sarah Brakebill-Hacke (DFL)
- Jeff Ettinger (DFL)
- Matt Benda (Rep.)
- Rick DeVoe (DFL)
- J.R. Ewing (Rep.)
- Warren Anderson (DFL)
- Jennifer Carnahan (Rep.)
- James Rainwater (DFL)
- Nels Pierson (Rep.)
- Candice Deal-Bartell (DFL)
- Haroun McClennan (Legalize Cannabis)
In Minnesota
For Governor:
- Tim Walz (DFL)
- Michelle Benson (Rep.)
- Paul Gazelka (Rep.)
- Scott Jensen (Rep.)
- Scott Magie (Rep.)
- Mike Muphy (Rep.)
- Kendall Qualls (Rep.)
- Neil Shah (Rep.)
- Richard Stanek (Rep.)
In Iowa
For Governor:
- Kim Reynolds (Rep.)
- Deidre DeJear (Dem.)
- Rick Stewart (Lib.)