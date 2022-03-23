 Skip to main content
Who could replace Rep. Jim Hagedorn? Here's who has filed

  • Updated
In Minnesota

Special Primary May 24 (find your polling place hereSpecial Election Aug. 9

For Congressional District 1:

  • Bob Carney Jr. (Rep.)
  • Ken Navitsky (Rep.)
  • Richard Painter (DFL)
  • Brad Finstad (Rep.)
  • Jeremy Munson (Rep.)
  • Kevin Kocina (Rep.)
  • Richard Reisdorf (Legal Marijuana)
  • George Kalberer (DFL)
  • Roger Ungemach (Rep.)
  • Sarah Brakebill-Hacke (DFL)
  • Jeff Ettinger (DFL)
  • Matt Benda (Rep.)
  • Rick DeVoe (DFL)
  • J.R. Ewing (Rep.)
  • Warren Anderson (DFL)
  • Jennifer Carnahan (Rep.)
  • James Rainwater (DFL)
  • Nels Pierson (Rep.)
  • Candice Deal-Bartell (DFL)
  • Haroun McClennan (Legalize Cannabis)

In Minnesota

For Governor:

  • Tim Walz (DFL)
  • Michelle Benson (Rep.)
  • Paul Gazelka (Rep.)
  • Scott Jensen (Rep.)
  • Scott Magie (Rep.)
  • Mike Muphy (Rep.)
  • Kendall Qualls (Rep.)
  • Neil Shah (Rep.)
  • Richard Stanek (Rep.)

In Iowa

For Governor:

  • Kim Reynolds (Rep.)
  • Deidre DeJear (Dem.)
  • Rick Stewart (Lib.)

