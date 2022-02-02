What the Minnesota GOP straw poll means for the gubernatorial race

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Former State Sen. Scott Jensen beat Sen. Paul Gazelka in the Minnesota GOP straw poll by more than 20 percent on Tuesday.
Jensen, who garnered 38% of the vote, is emerging as a GOP favorite to take on Gov. Tim Walz in the 2022 gubernatorial race.
KIMT News 3's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said Jensen likely polled high among GOP voters due to the amount of time he had to campaign leading up to Tuesday, as well as his previous support for former President Donald Trump.
"Remember the results from the Presidential election, all but 13 counties were won by President Trump and Jensen is a supporter of former President Trump and those are the two things that right now are pushing that," Hardy said.
However Hardy said some of the lower polling candidates, such as state Sen. Michelle Benson, still have plenty of time to gain ground on Jensen and Gazelka before the GOP endorses a candidate.
