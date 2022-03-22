State Rep. Tina Liebling announces reelection bid

ROCHESTER, Minn.-State Sen. Tina Liebling said she will run for reelection in the newly formed House District 24B in Nov.
Liebling currently represents 26A, which covers central Rochester.
However, Liebling's potentially new area of representation will now encompass southern and southwest Rochester.
In the house, Liebling serves as chair on the Health Policy and Finance Committee and said her campaign platform will include affordable healthcare, voting rights, as well as pro environmental legislation.
"As committee chair, I am doing some work to help push through some trying to control lead in our drinking water, things like that. So, I really have always shared those really strong values about making sure that we keep the environment safe, so we can have bees and pollinators and something to pass down to our kids. I think that is very important to Minnesota as a whole," Liebling said.
Liebling also said she is looking forward to reaching out to new base of voters.
"I really do have fun doing that and I often remember someone that I met at their door and what they said to me and it is just a lot of fun to do that and be out meeting the people that you hope to represent and hearing their concerns," Liebling said.
Liebling said she is running unopposed in the DFL party and will seek the nomination on Sunday at the DFL Senate District 24 convention.
The convention will kick off at 1 p.m. at Kasson-Mantorville Highschool.