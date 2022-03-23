Sen. Tina Smith showcases Rural MOMs Act

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Sen. Tina Smith celebrated the passage of the Rural MOMs Act, which was part of the larger omnibus spending bill signed by President Joe Biden this month.
Smith said the law aims to increase medical access to mothers in greater Minnesota by providing more resources for medical facilities, primarily in prenatal and maternal areas.
The law allocates $40 to the Health Resources and Services Administration for the next four years.
Smith said expanding telehealth will also be another primary target of the law.
During the pandemic, Smith said mothers expressed to her the convenience of checking in with doctors remotely.
"Of course if you are pregnant there are times when you have to go in to see the doctor. We want you to do that but sometimes it works just as well to be able to get the care and attention you need through a virtual call. We also know that good prenatal care is one of the most important things moms can to do make sure they have a safe and healthy pregnancy and have healthy babies," Smith said.
Smith said Minnesota is ranked 46 in the nation in maternal mortality, which means a large number of mothers die due to childbirth.
In a study from 2011 to 2017, the maternal mortality rate "for non-Hispanic African-American women is 2.3 times higher when compared to white mothers. The American Indian maternal mortality rate is approximately 4 times higher than that for white mothers," according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Almost half of those deaths, around 47%, occur in rural Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.