Rochester woman charged in U.S. Capitol riot is now suing DC police

WASHINGTON, DC – A Rochester woman accused of participating in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is now suing the chief of the Washington, DC police department and several officers.
Victoria Charity White says her rights under the Fourth, Fifth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution have been violated and claims a DC police officer beat her 35 times with a metal baton and punched her five times in the face.
White’s lawsuit claims there is video evidence of her being assaulted by DC police.
She is charged in District of Columbia Federal Court with civil disorder, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restrictive building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. White has not yet entered a plea.