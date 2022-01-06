 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rochester woman charged in U.S. Capitol riot is now suing DC police

  • Updated
  • 0
Capitol Riot Anniversary

A protestor holds his sign at the Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. President Joe Biden and members of Congress are solemnly marking the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection. Lawmakers are holding events Thursday to reflect on the violent attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. The ceremonies will be widely attended by Democrats, but almost every Republican on Capitol Hill will be absent.

 Evan Vucci - staff, AP

WASHINGTON, DC – A Rochester woman accused of participating in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is now suing the chief of the Washington, DC police department and several officers. 

Victoria Charity White says her rights under the Fourth, Fifth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution have been violated and claims a DC police officer beat her 35 times with a metal baton and punched her five times in the face.  

White’s lawsuit claims there is video evidence of her being assaulted by DC police. 

She is charged in District of Columbia Federal Court with civil disorder, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restrictive building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.  White has not yet entered a plea. 

Tags

Recommended for you