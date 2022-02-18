 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Windy by Afternoon with Snow Squalls Possible...

.A cold front is expected to enter northern Iowa this afternoon
and move through the remainder of the state by early this evening.
Strong wind gusts and snow showers are expected to accompany its
passage. The stronger snow showers may produce squalls with brief
but intense snow rates and low visibilities.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong gusty winds and snow showers. Total snow
accumulation less than an inch, but winds gusting from 35 to 50
mph. Brief, but intense snow rates and very low visibilities may
accompany any stronger snow showers and squalls.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening. Peak
winds 4 pm to 8 pm.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and low visibilities at
times. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for rapidly changing conditions
over short distances in and around snow squalls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel
conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1.

&&

Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who 'loved representing the people of southern Minnesota,' has died at age 59

  • Updated
  • 0
Jim Hagedorn new web mug.jpg

Congressman Jim Hagedorn has died, according to his wife.

Former GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said that Hagedorn “passed away peacefully” on Thursday night.

“Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others,” Carnahan said.

In July of 2021, Hagedorn announced that his kidney cancer resurfaced.

Hagedorn represented Minnesota’s First District, which covers Rochester and Austin.

"Gwen and I are thinking of Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s family and loved ones today. May they find peace during this difficult time," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said.

Recommended for you