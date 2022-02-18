Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who 'loved representing the people of southern Minnesota,' has died at age 59

Congressman Jim Hagedorn has died, according to his wife.
Former GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said that Hagedorn “passed away peacefully” on Thursday night.
“Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others,” Carnahan said.
In July of 2021, Hagedorn announced that his kidney cancer resurfaced.
Hagedorn represented Minnesota’s First District, which covers Rochester and Austin.
"Gwen and I are thinking of Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s family and loved ones today. May they find peace during this difficult time," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said.