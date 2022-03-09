Political analyst weighs in on who is to blame for high gas prices

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Gas prices in the Med City hit $3.99 per gallon for regular unleaded on Tuesday, bringing it closer to the nation's average of $4.06 per gallon, according to an article by AP News.

KIMT spoke Political Analyst Rayce Hardy about why prices are surging.

Hardy said oil is a global market and the reasons for increased costs depend on multiple factors.

Hardy said the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession that followed created a situation of high demand and low supply, as the nation still continues to struggle with a truck driver shortage.

However, Hardy said at least 15% of oil price costs are due to speculators, which he said are using the crisis in Ukraine to increase costs at the pump.

"If you think about what 15%.. let's say the Fed is right and it is 15%. Well, 10% of a $100 oil is $10, so that is $15 right there of $100 oil is speculators," Hardy said.

Hardy said the Biden Administration can take some steps that may affect the price of gas, such as increasing oil refinery capacity to 100% and hiring more truck drivers to help with demand.