MN GOP Chair David Hann says he is 'disappointed' at State Rep. Jeremy Munson and Matt Benda over primary filing

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Infighting has broken out among MNGOP candidates after both State Rep. Jeremy Munson and Matt Benda filed their candidacy for the Congressional District One General Election primary in Aug.
Endorsed GOP candidate and the winner from last week's special election primary, Brad Finstad, was set to run unopposed in Aug. for the party.
However, last minute candidacy filings by Munson and Benda has thrown a wrench into the GOP's strategy. with MNGOP Chair David Hann condemning the two candidates.
In a statement, Hann said, "Brad Finstad is a conservative fighter who will put his constituents first in Congress. We are strongly disappointed to see Matt Benda and Jeremy Munson file a primary campaign in the First Congressional District. Just a few days ago, First Congressional District Republicans overwhelmingly endorsed Brad Finstad – the only candidate who came before the convention's nominating committee. As former party officers at the BPOU and CD levels, Benda and Munson should have more respect for the Republican Party's endorsement. Republicans are united behind Brad Finstad's campaign to keep the First Congressional District in GOP hands and fire Nancy Pelosi in November."
KIMT News 3's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said if either party (DFL or GOP) is not united going into Aug. or Nov., then it could likely mean defeat.
"You can put me on the record right here. I am 100% sure that if the party is not unified they will not win this district, whether that is the GOP or the Democratic. For those that are fans of the two cannabis and marijuana, those parties, I will also go on the record right now and say they are not going to win district one. Who is going to win district one is a GOP candidate or a Democratic candidate and that candidate will have to have the party unified behind them," Hardy said.
The General Election Primary will also use the new set of redistricted congressional maps, which Hardy said will complicate things further for voters.
"There is a real problem with confusion. We already have a situation we are not used to, having the special election and then being that same day is the primary for the general election. So, there is already that confusion but that is only the first step of confusion. There is also the redistricting confusion, then you add this and this a recipe, in my opinion, for disaster," Hardy said.
KIMT reached out to Benda and Munson for a comment on the situation but did not hear back.
The Congressional District One Special Election and General Election Primary will take place on Aug. 9.