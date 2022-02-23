Minnesota State. Sen Carla Nelson announces reelection bid

Minnesota State Sen. Carla Nelson announced Wednesday that she will seek reelection.
Nelson serves Senate District 24, which covers Dodge and parts of Olmsted county.
“After speaking with my family, I will be running for re-election in Senate District 24. The new District lines will allow me to continue to serve parts of Olmsted County, in addition to Dodge County, and I look forward to working for these residents. Together, we will tackle the childcare and workforce crises, continue to work towards safer communities in Minnesota, and provide broad, permanent tax relief for hard-working Minnesotans - especially our seniors on fixed incomes," Nelson said.