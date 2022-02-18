Minnesota politicians remember Rep. Jim Hagedorn: He was a 'fighter for his constituents'

Rep. Jim Hagedorn has died at age 59. Politicians across Minnesota are paying tribute to Hagedorn, who represented the southeastern part of the state.
Jim Hagedorn and I worked on opposite sides of the aisle but both worked to serve the people of Minnesota. No one should be taken away from us at such a young age. Thinking of Jennifer and all Jim’s family.— Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) February 18, 2022
I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Rep. Hagedorn. He was a fighter for his constituents and a friend to so many, including me. Through his battle against cancer, he showed a level of determination that should inspire us all. My condolences to Jennifer and all his family.— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 18, 2022
I am so very sorry to learn of the death of 1st CD Rep. Jim Hagedorn. My condolences to his family and staff. I always appreciated the warm welcome and extra time he gave to me and our staff when we visited in DC or he was in Rochester. #RIP #rochmn— Kim Norton (@MayorNorton) February 18, 2022
Gwen and I are thinking of Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s family and loved ones today. May they find peace during this difficult time.— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 18, 2022
Statement from Leader @KDaudt on the passing of Congressman Hagedorn. Please join is in prayer for Congressman Hagedorn's family and loved ones. #mnleg pic.twitter.com/d1z97OkzJx— MN House Republicans (@mnhousegop) February 18, 2022
Minnesota lost a conservative lion yesterday.— Paul Gazelka (@paulgazelka) February 18, 2022
Jim was a true friend and statesman who stayed true to his convictions and was always loyal to his friends.
I’m grateful that we were friends. He lived life to the fullest and he will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/Zd2Dh0BRvY