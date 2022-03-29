Minnesota House passes bill to give all workers paid sick time, awaits senate approval

ST PAUL, Minn. - Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people whose jobs don't provide paid sick days have had to choose between their health and their paycheck.
Roughly 900,000, or 36% of workers in Minnesota, don't have access to a single paid day off or paid hour off, says Minnesota Representative Liz Olsen, who is a supporter of the Earned Sick and Safe Time Bill.
The bill would be an earned benefit where for every 30 hours worked, employees are eligible for one hour of paid time off - up to 48 hours over the course of the year.
This legislation has already passed in 16 other states.
Olsen says this would be a benefit not only to employees - but employers as well.
“We know that people are crunched right now for employees and it's because people are expecting more. They don't want to risk their livelihoods or their families to go to work at jobs that don't have benefits, that may put them in direct contact with people when they're sick.”
Rep. Olsen says DFL members of the house are doing everything they can to make sure Minnesota's workers are a priority.
“it’s time for us as a state to really do this and make sure that we're taking care of everyone, and make sure that workers have this benefit so that they can call in sick to take care of themselves, a loved one, and that they don't have to worry about losing a paycheck because of it,” she emphasizes.
The bill was passed 69-62 by the House on Monday and sent to the Senate where it awaits a hearing.