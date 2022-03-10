Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidates hold open forum at the Eagles Club

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Seven GOP gubernatorial candidates attended an open forum at the Eagles Club on Thursday.
The Republicans of Olmsted County hosted the event as the Med City is set to host the 2022 GOP gubernatorial convention in May, where the party will endorse a candidate to go against Gov. Tim Walz in November.
In attendance on Thursday was: State Sen. Michelle Bensen, State Sen. Paul Gazelka, Dr. Scott Jensen, Mike Murphy, Kendall Qualls and Rich Stanek.
The event opened with a Q and A session, in which candidates were allowed to give a 75-second response.
The event then moved into a two minute open forum between candidates, finally wrapped up with a "speed dating" type event, which gave Med City voters a chance to ask questions one on one with the GOP hopefuls.
Gazelka, who came in second to Jensen during last months' straw poll, said he believes he will come out as the front runner in May.
"What I remind people is that I took second in that straw poll. Pawlenty when he became governor took second and won. Tom Emmer took second and won. Jeff Johnson, first time he ran, took third and won. So, it is an important benchmark but a lot of people are just showing up and saying who is the best candidate and now we have to make that case and so that is what I am doing and in the end I expect to win," Gazelka said.
Some of the topics covered at the event included election integrity and how to handle the states' massive surplus.
However, Gazelka believes public safety will be the overarching theme going forward.
"I do know that the number one issue and why Republicans are going to win in November is public safety, particularly in Minneapolis and St. Paul and the suburbs. Many people do not feel safe. They blame the progressive democrats for not taking care of the streets, for not having enough police. From trying to defund the police and suddenly they realize, we need the police. So, that is the issue. That is not going to change," Gazelka said.
The Minnesota GOP state convention will take place on May 13 and 14 at the Mayo Civic Center.