Longtime Iowa Sen. Amanda Ragan will not run for reelection

MASON CITY, Iowa - Longtime Iowa Sen. Amanda Ragan announced Monday that she will not seek reelection.
“I want to thank the people of North Iowa for giving me the opportunity to represent them in the Iowa Senate. With their support, I have worked in a bi-partisan manner with Republicans and Democrats to make Iowa a great place to live, work and raise a family.”
"One of the joys of my service in the Senate was working to help my constituents. There are times when the forest of government bureaucracy can be quite dense. I was always grateful when I could help people find the correct answers or contacts. I consider that the heart of my work.”
Ragan, a Democrat, is in her fifth term in the Iowa Senate.