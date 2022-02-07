Legislators propose bonus pay for Minnesota frontline workers

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Throughout the pandemic, frontline workers have risked their lives to keep kids in school, essential retailers open, and most importantly, everyone safe and healthy. Now, lawmakers are proposing bonus pay for them.
On Monday, representatives from the Minnesota Senate and House of Representatives came to Kids Choice Childcare Center to show their support for frontline workers.
"One day we will look back and there will be a profound story to tell about how we experienced this together in Minnesota," says Senator Erin Murphy. "The frontline workers will be at the center of that when we didn't understand how the virus worked, when we didn't understand the risks. Some people were tapped to go into work. They did that to keep us alive, healthy, and to keep our economy going."
Joining Murphy during the conference were representatives Liz Boldon and Cedrick Frazier.
"As we think about all the nurses and healthcare workers who have been keeping us going throughout the past almost two years at this point it's important that we support them along with all of the other frontline workers," says Boldon.
RPS teacher Dan Kuhlman came out to advocate for a bill that will put $1,500 in pockets of workers if passed.
"Day in and day out just like the early childhood and pre-k settings we're there. Teachers are there everyday, custodians are there everyday, and our bus drivers, they're there every single day to serve out students."
The legislators and essential workers are advocating for the bill because of the dedication of frontline workers, risking the safety of themselves and their families to come to work.
Senator Erin Murphy is calling on Republican senators including Jeremy Miller, Dave Senjem, and Carla Nelson to make this a priority. She also says that last summer and fall, Republicans needed to do more to recognize all frontline workers.
The lawmakers will keep on advocating for the $1,500 until the bill gets passed.