Iowa Senator aims to challenge Sen. Grassley's longtime seat

BRITT, Iowa - An Iowa lawmaker is hoping voters want to put him in the U.S. Senate.
State Senator Jim Carlin, who represents District 3 in Western Iowa, is running against longtime incumbent Chuck Grassley, who has held his seat since 1981. During a meet and greet with constituents in Britt on Friday, which included a visit with Iowa House of Representatives candidate Jim Nelson, Carlin says that while Grassley has done good on passing meaningful and important legislation over his four decades in Washington, he believes some of Grassley's voting record as of recent has become questionable, including his support for some of President Biden's cabinet appointees, and feels it's time for a change.
"A lot of good energy, a lot of good things going on. We're connecting to a lot of people, we're getting our message out. A lot of people see the need for change right now."
Carlin says he will work with the other side of the aisle, pointing to bi-partisan legislation he's supported in the Iowa Senate, including work on sex trafficking legislation that was passed overwhelmingly by Republicans and Democrats, and supporting a veterans trust fund reinvestment bill.
"Both parties recognize this has a lot of upside, it's going to help some people in a real way. Let's put our heads together and get it done."
If elected, some of Carlin's priorities he would want to accomplish include protecting Second Amendment rights, securing the U.S. borders, and strengthen medical freedom and personal choice.