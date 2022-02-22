Iowa Gov. Reynolds to deliver Republican response to State of the Union address

Weather Alert

...Wintry Precipitation May Cause Hazardous Travel in Northern Iowa This Afternoon... .A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation will continue to impact portions of Iowa this afternoon. The afternoon commute may be affected for many locations due to either snow covered or icy roads, especially if left untreated. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of a couple of inches possible, mainly near the Minnesota border and ice accumulations up to around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern and eastern Iowa. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery walkways and road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1. &&