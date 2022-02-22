Iowa Gov. Reynolds to deliver Republican response to State of the Union address

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will address the nation following President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address next Tuesday.
Reynolds said Tuesday that she will deliver the Republican address to the nation from Des Moines following Biden’s speech.
“Republican governors across the country are leading the charge in defending liberty and securing unmatched economic prosperity in our states,” Reynolds said. “The Biden Administration is governing from the far-left, ignoring the problems of working-class Americans while pushing an agenda that stifles free speech, free thought, and economic freedom. The American people have had enough, but there is an alternative and that’s what I took forward to sharing Tuesday evening.”
Reynolds was praised by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell as fighting COVID “without forgetting common sense" by protecting Iowans’ health and their rights at the same time.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said “disastrous decision-making in Washington" has been offset by real leadership in states across the country, and cited Iowa as an example.
“She handled COVID by choosing freedom over lockdowns and personal responsibility over mandates – leading to real economic recovery from the pandemic," McCarthy said.
Reynolds is the 43rd governor of Iowa and has served since May of 2017.
Sen. Joni Ernst released the following statement:
“After more than a year under a Biden presidency, the American people have seen the consequences of failed and weak leadership and a president beholden to his party’s radical policies, leading to record-high inflation, a crisis at our southern border, rising crime, and America’s enemies on the march around the world. In Iowa, we have seen what proven leadership looks like under our governor and my friend, Kim Reynolds, someone who is cutting taxes, expanding opportunity, and standing up for our students and families. I can’t think of a better person to make the case for freedom and liberty and against the radical Biden agenda than Governor Reynolds."