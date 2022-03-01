Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs income tax cut into law: 'This bill rewards work'

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed into law the "state's most historic tax reform bill."
The bipartisan bill passed in both the House and Senate last week and lowers the individual income tax rate for Iowans to 3.9 percent by 2026 and eliminates income tax on all retirement income starting in 2023.
“When I took office, Iowa had the sixth highest individual income tax rate in the nation at 8.98%. I believed Iowans deserved better,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Since then, I’ve worked with the Legislature across multiple sessions to make transformative changes to our tax code, let Iowans keep more of their hard-earned money, and make our state more competitive. With this bill, Iowa is now the fourth lowest for individual income tax rate in the nation. There’s never been a better time in Iowa for bold, sustainable tax reform. This bill rewards work, takes care of our farmers, and supports our retirees, all while protecting key state priorities. Iowans will reinvest these dollars in our economy, communities will prosper, and families will rest a little easier. Once again, we’re putting our faith in Iowans, and they won’t let us down.”