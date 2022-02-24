Iowa Gov. Reynolds on Russia: 'I ask Iowans to join me in prayer for Ukraine and peace in the world'

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday that she is joining leaders across the globe in "condemning the brutal actions of the Russian military."
Reynolds released the following statement on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"We stand with the people of Ukraine currently fighting for freedom and their country’s future. I join with leaders across America and the globe in condemning the brutal actions of the Russian military. I ask Iowans to join me in prayer for Ukraine and peace in the world," she said.
Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst said the following:
"Vladimir Putin is a ruthless thug who seeks to stamp out freedom. He is a brutal autocrat intent on restoring Soviet-era rule if allowed to advance unchecked. The unnecessary bloodshed in Ukraine is on Putin’s hands," she said.
Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions in a move that could rewrite the world’s geopolitical landscape. Ukraine’s government is pleading for help as civilians pile into trains and cars to flee.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ignored global condemnation and cascading new sanctions as he unleashed the largest ground war in Europe in decades, and chillingly referred to his country’s nuclear arsenal. He threatened any country trying to interfere with “consequences you have never seen."
