...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches. Locally higher amounts up to 4 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast, central and southeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Iowa Gov. Reynolds on Russia: 'I ask Iowans to join me in prayer for Ukraine and peace in the world'

  • Updated
  • 0
Ukraine Tensions

Police investigate the consequences of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government.

 Efrem Lukatsky - staff, AP

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday that she is joining leaders across the globe in "condemning the brutal actions of the Russian military."

Reynolds released the following statement on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"We stand with the people of Ukraine currently fighting for freedom and their country’s future. I join with leaders across America and the globe in condemning the brutal actions of the Russian military. I ask Iowans to join me in prayer for Ukraine and peace in the world," she said. 

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst said the following:

"Vladimir Putin is a ruthless thug who seeks to stamp out freedom. He is a brutal autocrat intent on restoring Soviet-era rule if allowed to advance unchecked. The unnecessary bloodshed in Ukraine is on Putin’s hands," she said.

Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions in a move that could rewrite the world’s geopolitical landscape. Ukraine’s government is pleading for help as civilians pile into trains and cars to flee.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ignored global condemnation and cascading new sanctions as he unleashed the largest ground war in Europe in decades, and chillingly referred to his country’s nuclear arsenal. He threatened any country trying to interfere with “consequences you have never seen."

- The Associated Press contributed to this article.

