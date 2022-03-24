GOP gubernatorial candidate Mike Murphy holds meet and greet at Harvest Church

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Lexington mayor, small business owner and GOP gubernatorial candidate Mike Murphy held a meet and greet with voters at Harvest Church on Thursday.
The Q and A style event opened with remarks from Murphy, which touched on rising crime, lack of law enforcement support and high taxes.
GOP voters at the event were given a chance to ask questions one on one with Murphy, much like they did at the GOP forum event.
Murphy's platform consists of lowering taxes for small businesses and Minnesotans, ensuring the protection of second amendment rights, election integrity, increasing support and funding for law enforcement, as well as banning Critical Race Theory.
Regarding Minnesota's environmental policy, Murphy said he wants safe mining to resume.
"We can mine safely and effectively here in the state of Minnesota but we also have to make sure we are doing it the right way. We are not just bringing in the lowest bidder and trying to make it fast and quick and dirty. We need to be making sure we are following guidelines so we know that in a 100 years from now we know that the Minnesota ecosystem is perfect and pristine for the future generations but we also have to make sure we are not strip mining our forests that we are poisoning our waters and I stand for environmental safety in our environment 100%," Murphy said.
Murphy said GOP voters in Rochester are upset over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The big issues obviously is Rochester is our third largest city in the state of Minnesota. They were not happy with how the city operated under COVID obviously, so a lot of those freedoms taken away from them under Mayor Kim Norton. They were not happy about that the lockdowns the masking and the schools but more importantly they want to move forward and they want to bring Minnesota to the next step in the right direction," Murphy said.
Murphy will be back in the Med City on May 13 and 14 for the GOP State Convention.