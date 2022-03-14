GOP gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls hopes to secure nomination at May's convention

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibilities under a half mile at times. * WHERE...Much of the northwest half of the state. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog with very minor ice or frost accumulations on elevated surfaces is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&