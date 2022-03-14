GOP gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls hopes to secure nomination at May's convention

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota GOP has a wide field for the states' gubernatorial election in Nov., however one of the candidates, Kendall Qualls, said his experience outside of the "political system" makes him the best pick.
KIMT spoke with Qualls on Monday, going over the GOP hopefuls' six-point initiative to turn Minnesota around.
Qualls said he was originally born New York City and grew up in poverty before joining the military.
Qualls has since held high management level positions at various companies, including Medtronic.
It is this "outside" factor and business management background that Qualls said makes him the ideal candidate.
The six point initiative laid out by Qualls includes election integrity, the erasure of mandates, specifically COVID-19 mandates, limiting emergency powers, cutting taxes across the board, giving parents more of a say in education and increasing Minnesota's public safety.
Qualls said if elected, his public safety initiative would immediately hire police officers in the Twin Cities, as well as establish a central state police task force.
"What we will do, we will hire law enforcement officials at the state level and just like they do today, if it is just a normal task force scenario, is that those officers will be deployed where they are needed to reduce the crime and get back to the normal levels in our state that we once enjoyed and our communities," Qualls said.
The GOP State Convention will be at the Mayo Civic Center on May 13 and 14.
You can read Qualls' stance on various issues here.