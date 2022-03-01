Feehan will not run for seat vacated by Hagedorn

Democrat Dan Feehan, who ran against Jim Hagedorn in 2018 and 2020, will not run for Congress this year.
Feehan made the announcement on Tuesday.
“I have lived my life in service to this country and while I still have a deep passion and sense of purpose to serve Minnesota in elected office in the future, this opportunity will not be it. In 2022, I’m eager to help the CD1 DFL nominee and share any wisdom we’ve gained along the way,” Feehan said.
Gov. Tim Walz officially called a special election to fill a vacant congressional seat in southern Minnesota after U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn died following a battle with kidney cancer.
A special primary will be held on May 24 followed by the special election on Aug. 9.