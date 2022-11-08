Election 2022: Watch live coverage from CBS as results come in

What are the results?
Key Races
The governor will be decided in both Minnesota and Iowa. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is looking to win his second term, and the same goes for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Democrats’ best hope for a pickup in Minnesota was in southern Minnesota’s rural 1st District, where Republican Brad Finstad hoped to keep the seat he won in a special election in August over Democrat Jeff Ettinger. The seat became vacant when Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn died of cancer in February.
In Iowa, the only time Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley's victory margin was smaller than 20 percentage points was in his first election to the U.S. Senate, 42 years ago.
Since then, he's cruised to crushing victories over Democrats six more times, and considering how much Iowa has shifted toward the GOP in the past few years, it might seem his race for an eighth term would be no different.
But after a campaign in which Democrat Michael Franken, a retired Navy admiral, cast Grassley as an entrenched politician who has worsened Washington partisanship, polls indicate the Republican could be in for a closer-than-expected contest.