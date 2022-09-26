DFL panel focuses on the future of reproductive rights in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Two DFL lawmakers and two DFL candidates hosted a panel on the future of reproductive rights in Minnesota at IBEW 343 on Monday.
State Rep. Tina Liebling, State Rep. Liz Boldon, DFL candidate Aleta Borrud and DFL candidate Kim Hicks were the featured panel guests.
All four candidates stressed their belief that the future of abortion access could be threatened in Minnesota if the legislature is controlled by Republican lawmakers.
Liebling said while abortion is protected under a state supreme court ruling, known as Doe V. Gomez, it is possible some lawmakers could present legislation that defunds reproductive service providers, like Planned Parenthood.
If the legislature is divided again after the 2022 election, then Liebling said its likely it will lead to more stalemates on the issue.
"I would expect to kind of continue on the way it has been. The courts now have ruled that some of the restrictions are unconstitutional. So, that is the current state of the law so that would remain for now but we still would be unable to move forward with things like improving access to contraception, the things I was discussing," Liebling said.
Liebling added she is also concerned a divided legislature could lead to disagreement over a state budget.
Lawmakers walked away from the 2022 legislative session without a deal on how to spend the states nearly $10 billion dollar surplus.
Both sides have claimed their opposite parties are responsible for the outcome.
Borrud said she is worried about the attorney general's election race, which will pit incumbent Keith Ellison against the GOP's Jim Schultz.
"Our current attorney general says we have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours fighting these restrictions and I am not going to continue fighting these restrictions however somebody can come in His opponent has a long standing opposition to abortion. He could take that up and challenge it again to put in place those restrictions that have been struck down by the court," Borrud said.
Early voting opened on Friday in Minnesota and will close on Nov. 7, the day before the election.