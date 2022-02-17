 Skip to main content
Breaking down new senate legislative boundaries with State Sen. Carla Nelson

  Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn.- New legislative maps from the Minnesota Supreme Court have altered senate boundary lines across the state. 

In Rochester, Senate District 26 has now moved to Sen. Majority Leader Jeremy Miller's area of representation in southern Minnesota, while State Sen. Carla Nelson now helms District 24. 

Nelson said State Sen. Gene Dornick, who lives in District 24, will instead seek election in newly established District 23, which includes Albert Lea and Austin. 

While some of District 24 still includes parts of Nelson's former District 26, there are areas that are new, such as Dodge County. 

Nelson said she will not be facing an incumbent when she runs for reelection this year. 

"Sen. (David) Senjem had represented that area, now he is representing more of the Rochester area, so there will not be an incumbent that I will be running against," Nelson said. 

When it comes to the new changes, Nelson said she will miss former townships she once represented but is eager to meet new constituents in Dodge County. 

