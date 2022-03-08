As field of candidates grows, former WH lawyer discusses campaign to represent Southern Minnesota in Congress

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In the wake of Representative Jim Hagedorn's passing last month, a growing list of candidates are announcing their bids to represent Southern Minnesota in Washington.
With primary elections fast approaching, the following seven candidates have officially filed their intention to run for Minnesota's first congressional district with the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office.
- Bob "Again" Carney Jr. (R)
- Ken Navitsky (R)
- Richard W. Painter (DFL)
- Brad Finstad (R)
- Jeremy Munson (R)
- Kevin Kocina (R)
- Richard B. Reisdorf (Legal Marijuana Now)
The field includes five Republicans, one DFL candidate, and another from the Legal Marijuana Now Party. After speaking with State Representative Jeremy Munson last week, KIMT caught up with Richard Painter, the sole Democratic candidate on the list.
Painter, a law professor at the University of Minnesota and former chief White House ethics lawyer under the Bush Administration, says he'll work diligently to represent the interests of ordinary people if elected.
"My message in Washington is going to be that the politicians need to look after ordinary people with middle-class incomes, not the super-rich, and that's not what's been going on. That's not what I've seen in Washington," said Painter.
The once U.S. Senate candidate shares he's focused on supporting farmers, affordable health care, and reducing the cost of higher education. Even though he's worked for both Republicans and Democrats, Painter says his campaign isn't about party loyalty - it's about loyalty to the average American.
"The bottom line is, when you've got to feed your family, or you've got to fill that tank of gas in the car, it's not a question of whether you're a Democrat or a Republican. You've got to pay your bills." Painter continued, "who's getting the benefits of a booming economy? If you're getting the benefits of a booming economy as a middle-class American, then fine, the system's working for you, great. But I don't think it is for a lot of people, and I'm gonna fight for everybody."
Candidates intending to run in the upcoming special election for Minnesota's first congressional seat have until March 15th to file with the Secretary of State's Office.