Political leaders in Iowa and Minnesota react to State of the Union address

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Top Republicans and DFLers in Iowa and Minnesota had differing views of President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released the following statement:
“If you want something said, ask Washington. But if you want something done, ask a Republican Governor. For too long, Washington has been creating problems and leaving it up to the states to clean up the mess. As Gov. Sanders displayed tonight, Republican-led states are leading and delivering."
“The Biden Administration has lost every sense of reality. President Biden believes the American people are naive and don’t see the crisis and chaos his administration has created. The problems that face our country require new leadership, not a reelection speech.”
Republican Party of Minnesota Chair David Hann released the following statement:
"The state of the union is weaker and American families are suffering because of Joe Biden and Democrats’ failed policies. There is a reason Republicans took back the US House, and that’s because of speeches like tonight where Biden will ignore and deflect blame for inflation, rising crime, and a border crisis he created. Americans deserve solutions, but all they’ll hear from Biden are blame and excuses."
“The debate over raising the debt ceiling is an example of the Biden administration placing more burdens on the American people. With the help of Congressional Democrats like Dean Phillips, Angie Craig, and lhan Omar, the Federal budget under President Biden’s management ballooned to $6.27 Trillion for Fiscal year 2022 and ran a $1.375 Trillion deficit. Now the Democrats want Congressional Republicans to agree to increasing our debt with no restraints on spending.”
U.S. Senator Tina Smith put it this way:
“Tonight, President Biden reminded us just how far we’ve come since he took office. With Democrats at the helm, the last two years of legislating have been the most productive in decades. After talking about it for decades, we passed the most transformational infrastructure law in generations, which will upgrade everything from roads and bridges to water systems and broadband. We passed a landmark gun safety law along with legislation to boost our global competitiveness and bring manufacturing home to America. Plus, with the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats took the most significant action ever to combat climate change and lower health care costs for Americans.”
“Thanks to President Biden’s leadership and the resilience of American workers, we have witnessed a historic economic recovery in the wake of an unprecedented economic disruption. We have created more than 12 million jobs, the unemployment rate is at a 54-year low, and small business applications had their best two years on record. We’ve done it with policies designed to help working families and a commitment to building our economy from the bottom up, not the top down.”
“As the President said, there is still a lot of work left to do, from tackling inflation, lowering the cost of health care, housing and childcare, to managing complex international relationships and conflicts. But tonight, the President laid out a clear path forward and I look forward to continuing our work together and building on the progress we’ve made.”
U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson released the following statement:
"The state of our union is record high inflation, open borders, and letting China walk all over us. Rather than lay out a plan to restore our economy for everyone, keep our families safe, and stand up for American values, President Biden doubled down on his last two years of failed policies that hurt regular people to appease the most radical wing of his party. I will continue to push back against policies that harm Iowans, stand up for families, farmers, and small businesses, and work to deliver a badly needed dose of Iowa common sense to Washington, DC. While we have many serious disagreements, I was heartened to hear that President Biden wants to continue to improve mental health services for veterans – I stand ready to work with him in a bipartisan manner to do so."
U.S. Representative Angie Craig issued the following statement:
“We’ve made incredible progress for the American people over the last two years, and so much of it with bipartisan support – we capped insulin costs for seniors, finally committed to fixing our roads and bridges and made bold investments in domestic manufacturing and energy sources. It’s clear we have much more work to do, and I am committed to working with members of both parties and the Administration to get results for my constituents.”
Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann has this to say:
“Iowans don’t need to hear the White House speechwriting team's spin on how America is doing. We know full well where our country is headed under Joe Biden’s leadership when we're hit by runaway inflation eating up our wallets, out-of-control deficit spending, higher prices at the grocery store and gas pump, disastrous policy pushes such as WOTUS, and one embarrassment on the world stage after another.”
And U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra issued the following statement:
“Tonight, President Biden ignored the destructive consequences of his liberal agenda and doubled down on his failed policies. Under his purview, our national debt stands at a record $31 trillion, our families are paying more for gas and groceries, our farmers are suffering from high input costs, millions of illegal immigrants have crossed our border, and our energy reserves are depleted.”
“I am also disappointed that he failed to mention China’s reckless purchase of American farmland and Mexico’s assault on Iowa corn growers. These are issues critical to rural America that require serious solutions and steady leadership – of which the Biden Administration lacks both.”
“The President’s failed record speaks volumes about his weak leadership and complete disregard for rural America. I urge him to abandon his radical agenda and work with Republicans to deliver real results for the American people and rural Iowa.”
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, Chair of the Republican Policy Committee, had this comment:
“Halfway through the Biden administration and everyday goods are too costly, the border crisis is out of control, and the fentanyl epidemic is devastating our communities. At the hands of big government, middle-class families, small businesses, and hardworking Iowans are suffering. I believe the majority of Americans will agree: under President Biden, the state of our union is more expensive and less safe."
“In stark contrast, Republicans are fighting to cut wasteful spending, secure the Southern border, and regain American leadership on the world stage. As Ranking Member of the Senate Small Business Committee, I’m working on commonsense solutions to empower entrepreneurs, create opportunity, and get Washington out of the way. Most importantly, Republicans are working to revive the American Dream, driven by freedom, economic prosperity, and individual liberty for all.”