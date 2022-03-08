 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Political analyst weighs in on who is to blame for high gas prices

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Gas prices in the Med City hit $3.99 per gallon for regular unleaded on Tuesday, bringing it closer to the nation's average of $4.06 per gallon, according to an article by AP News. 

KIMT spoke Political Analyst Rayce Hardy about why prices are surging. 

Hardy said oil is a global market and the reasons for increased costs depend on multiple factors. 

Hardy said the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession that followed created a situation of high demand and low supply, as the nation still continues to struggle with a truck driver shortage. 

However, Hardy said at least 15% of oil price costs are due to speculators, which he said are using the crisis in Ukraine to increase costs at the pump. 

"If you think about what 15%.. let's say the Fed is right and it is 15%. Well, 10% of a $100 oil is $10, so that is $15 right there of $100 oil is speculators," Hardy said. 

Hardy said the Biden Administration can take some steps that may affect the price of gas, such as increasing oil refinery capacity to 100% and hiring more truck drivers to help with demand. 

Recommended for you