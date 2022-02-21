 Skip to main content
Political Analyst says crude oil price increase likely if war breaks out in Ukraine

  Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Russia's autocratic leader Vladimir Putin has ordered his forces to move into the separatist regions of eastern Ukraine on Monday, according to a report from AP News. 

Tensions between the United States and Russia have reached a sweltering level, with President Joe Biden urging Americans to leave Ukraine ahead of an impending bitter conflict. 

KIMT News 3's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said if war does break out, it is likely the effects could be felt here in Minnesota. 

Hardy said because Russia is a part of OPEC Plus, which is a major oil organization comprised of a handful of nations, it is likely crude oil prices will increase due to its potential war with Ukraine. 

"If a war breaks out in Ukraine, oil prices will go up. Therefore, anything that uses crude oil, whether it be plastic, gasoline, those prices are going up. So, just from your pocket book, people should be concerned," Hardy said. 

A war between Ukraine and Russia could also trigger a refugee crisis, Hardy said.

The United States is currently dealing with a new refugee wave after the collapse of the Afghan government, with roughly 74,000 being relocated in the country, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services.  

Roughly 1,600 Afghani refugees are expected to come to Minnesota by the end of Feb. 

Hardy said the main reason why Americans should care about the ongoing tensions in Ukraine is because Russia is an autocracy and is a danger to democracy abroad and at home. 

