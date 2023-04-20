Political analyst reflects on State of the State Address

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Gov. Tim Walz did not hold back Wednesday night as he delivered his State of the State Address.
KIMT News 3 reached out to political analyst Rayce Hardy to reflect on the speech and offer some insight into what he discerned as important issues and oversights.
Hardy spoke with us after the 2022 election when a Democratic Farmer-Labor majority took hold of the Minnesota legislature, who then shared that he was leery that DFL lawmakers would be zealous in passing bills quickly without lengthy bipartisan consideration.
Now, he's shared that it's clear that Gov. Walz is showing little hesitance in pushing forward with a DFL centered agenda, and cautions that Walz could be missing out on opportunities to compromise with lawmakers across the aisle.
One issue Walz didn't mention, and one Hardy feels reflects the current imbalance of power, is the ongoing debate over a bonding bill - one that was recently struck down by Senate Republicans as part of a unique supermajority vote.
"The Republican party has to use any leverage that they have," Hardy said. "This is the one large item that Republicans can have a say in. From the Republicans' point of view is, this is the one thing that they feel that they're not dragging their feet...they're holding democrats to a standard."
Hardy also shares that while Walz has his ambitions, it's important that he remains mindful of the views of Republican legislators as well as we approach the end of this year's legislative on May 22.