Political analyst reacts to Governor Walz State of the State Address

KIMT NEWS 3.- Governor Tim Walz delivered his fourth State of the State Address highlighting where Minnesota is moving with budget reserves, Covid infection hospitalizations, and other issues The North Star state has faced these last two years.
From the budget reserves hitting record highs to Covid-19 infection rates and hospitalizations hitting record lows, Governor Walz made it clear Minnesota has come a long way these past couple of years.
During his speech, the governor highlighted Minnesota nationally having the fifth lowest unemployment rate, the third highest job growth and one of the highest labor participation rates.
He also recognized the legislature for reducing the price of insulin, increasing education funding and passing the largest jobs bill in state history.
Political analyst Rayce Hardy shares his reaction to Walz's address including what more educational funding can be used for.
"Mental Health services need to be expanded in our public schools and they needed to be expanded prior to the pandemic," explains Hardy. "Now all the situations have been greatly increased by the pandemic because of the last two years of Covid. It makes it even more urgent that we take care of these mental health services. Right now we have an opportunity to boost the mental health services in our public schools. This is the time to do it right now."
Hardy also weighed in on Walz recognizing the UI Trust Fund which pays for unemployment benefits. According to House Minority Leader Kurt Daunt, the fund has been referred to by Walz as a tax increase on Minnesota employers.
"The mad fact is more money came in that the state spent. Walz's argument is yes we can have some tax cuts but that's not the majority reason why we have this extra money it's the extra economic activity. The GOP's arugment is no we have extra activity but the number one reason why we have the huge surplus is Minnesotans are taxed too high."
Hardy believes that the state should replenish the money they took out of the fund. He also tells KIMT News 3 frontline workers should receive their hero pay before the session ends.