Police seek new information from property owners in search for missing Winona woman

WINONA, Minn. – The searchers for Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury are making a new request of property owners in Winona and Fillmore counties.
The 26-year-old Winona woman was reported missing on March 31 and multiple searches have now been conducted for her in southeastern Minnesota.
The Winona Police Department and Winona Emergency Management are now asking property owners in Winona and Fillmore counties to report any old wells from before 1925, old homesteads, and old windmills or windmill bases. Property owners are also asked to report any sinkholes accessible by car. Police say this information is not included in available records and could lead to new searches.
Such information can be reported online by emailing it to search@co.winona.mn.us.
Police say they are also partnering with Maddi’s family to request all property owners in Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties place a blue checkmark in an easily visible location if you consent to having your property searched. Police say volunteers will only be looking for Maddi, signs of disturbance, or something out of the ordinary. They will not enter any homes or other buildings on the property.
After a search is conducted, volunteers will tie a blue ribbon around a mailbox or post to let others know the property has been searched. If a property has already been searched, owners can their own blue ribbon outside to let others know.
Police say any volunteer searchers should keep safety in mind and do not search alone, don’t look in dangerous areas, and don’t enter the water.
The investigation into Maddi’s disappearance is continuing and tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at crimestoppers.org. There is a $50,000 reward for information that leads to finding Madeline Kingsbury.
A statement from the Winona Police Department says “The investigation is active and ongoing. We are not prepared to identify a suspect or person of interest at this time. We remain committed to finding Maddi and, if warranted, hold accountable the person or persons responsible for her disappearance. Thank you to everyone who has helped in the search for Maddi. The outpouring of support has been overwhelming. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts.”