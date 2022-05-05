Police, school warn about 'splatter' guns in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police and the school district are warning about the danger of “splatter” guns.
The Austin Police Department says the guns are designed to work like paintball or airsoft guns and fire a small hydrated gel-type bead. They’re intended for use in controlled settings for recreational purposes but police say they can be dangerous when used to shoot other people who are not wearing protective equipment. Austin police say these “splatter” guns can also look very realistic and could cause police or others to think they were being confronted by an actual firearm.
In a Facebook post, the Austin Police Department says “Whether they be paintball, airsoft, or splat ball type devices please be responsible with these and use them only as intended by the manufacturer in a safe setting and manner. They should never be used to shoot unsuspecting people or someone else’s property. One should also always take care to not irresponsibly display realistic looking “toy” guns in public settings.”
Austin Public Schools is urging parents to have a conversation with their children about the dangers of using toys that look like actual weapons and states that “all threats of violence, even those made in jest, are taken seriously by Austin Public Schools and will result in student discipline, potentially including expulsion and law enforcement involvement.”