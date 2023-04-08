Police say large volunteer search for missing Winona woman is stopping

WINONA, Minn. – The Winona Police Department says it is ending the large, organized search for a missing woman.
Madeline Kingsbury vanished on March 31 and a $50,000 reward has been offered for information on her whereabouts.
Winona police say almost 1,900 volunteers took part in a coordinated search for Kingsbury on Friday and another 700 searched on Saturday. Police say that turnout helped them cover a lot more ground in a shorter time than expected.
The Police Department issued a statement after Saturday’s search:
“We want to think the community for this overwhelming show of support for Maddi and her family, which brings us that much closer to finding her and bringing her home. The search for Maddi is not ending and neither is the investigation into her disappearance. As we develop leads and new search areas, teams of law enforcement officers will do targeted searches.”
“Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension remain on the ground in Winona lending their support and resources to the investigation. Meanwhile, Fillmore and Winona counties, along with many of our other partners in public safety are standing buy ready to assist at any moment.”
“We are not giving up and we want to thank everyone from their continued support for Maddi and her family.”