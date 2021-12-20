Police: Rochester man attacked, beaten until he went unconscious

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police said a man was beaten until he was unconscious by three men after leaving a gas station Friday.
Police said a 23-year-old Rochester man had just left the Casey's gas station on 7th St. NW. when he was walking on Valley High Dr. NW. when he said he was attacked by three white males.
After regaining consciousness, the man was taken to the hospital by his brother. Police said the victim was missing items he had purchased from Casey's but no other items were stolen. The man's most serious injuries were to his mandible.