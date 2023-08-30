Police: Rochester man arrested after swinging a machete at his wife

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking his wife with a machete.
Eugenio Jarquin-Pena, 50 of Rochester, was arrested around 11:45 pm Tuesday for second-degree assault, threats of violence, and domestic assault.
The Rochester Police Department says officers were called to the 2000 block of 31st Street NW. A 31-year-old woman said her husband, Jarquin-Pena, went out drinking and when he came home, he kicked down the closed bedroom door, pulled her off the bed onto the ground, and started physically assaulting her.
The victim says she got up and ran to the bathroom while Jarquin-Pena started swinging a machete at her but didn’t hit her. The victim told police she got into the bathroom and locked it and Jarquin-Pena tried to open the door with a hammer and screwdriver. The woman called police from inside the bathroom.
Officers say when they arrived, Jarquin-Pena answered the door and they arrested him. Investigators say a machete, hammer, and screwdriver were found at the home and the bathroom door was so damaged, an officer had to force it open.
Police say the victim suffered scratches from the incident but is otherwise unharmed.