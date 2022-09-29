Police respond to report of shots fired at Waseca Public School District

WASECA, Minn. - Police responded to a report of gunshots at Waseca Public School District on Thursday.
The incident is not related to previous swatting calls law enforcement agencies responded to last week at school districts across Minnesota. Those calls drew officers to schools, like Lourdes High School, with false reports of an active shooter.
The Waseca Police Department says it received a call around 11am about gunshots on the third floor of the Waseca Public School's Central Building.
After an initial investigation it was determined the noise was actually from a student who was having a behavioral issue. The student was banging and kicking lockers which sounded like noises similar to gunshots.
The building did remain on lockdown out of an abundance of caution for about an hour according to police.
Waseca Police Captain Kris Markeson says the department does train for these rare instances and this provided officer the opportunity to respond as it if were an active situation.
He explained, "The importance of treating every case like it's active and real is that it very well could be until it's determined until it's not. So, every second counts in our response so we want to make sure we're taking in the information we know and making decisions about our response with that information."
There is currently no word on whether the student who caused the disturbance is facing any type of punishment.
Nobody was hurt during the incident and no weapons were found.
Markeson added, "Calls like this are just not very common but they're always on people's minds and we always want to do the best we can to ensure people's safety."
Surrounding agencies responded including the Janesville police Department, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Waseca Fire Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance Service.