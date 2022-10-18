Police looking for missing Owatonna girl

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a crime alert about a girl missing out of southern Minnesota.
The alert says the Owatonna Police Department has been looking for Alexa Moreno-Lopez, 15, since September. Investigators say they believe Moreno-Lopez may be living with an adult male relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, in the Wilmar area.
Anyone with information on these two is asked to contact their local law enforcement and Owatonna Police Detective Derrik Quinlan at 507-676-4177.