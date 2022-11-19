 Skip to main content
top story breaking

Police investigating body found on 31st St. NE

RPD responds to report of dead body on 31st St. NE

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Police Department responded to a report of a dead body found in the 300 block of 31st St. NE.

Sergeant Steve Thompson with RPD said at 11:37 a.m. the department received a call from a resident reporting a dead body.

Once the department got to the scene, Sgt. Thompson said they found a dead body in the snow with a head injury and a loaded gun next to the body.

RPD said there is no current danger to the public.

We will continue to update as more information is provided.

