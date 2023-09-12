Police investigate shots being fired in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa. - Mason City Police Department is investigating reports of gunshots being fired Tuesday afternoon in a neighborhood west of Mason City High School.
Several people called the police reporting hearing multiple gunshots fired in the area. Authorities arrived on the scene right before 1 p.m. and talked with neighbors in the area. They determined the gunshot noises came from a house along North Ohio Avenue.
Mason City Police received a search warrant to secure the home and said no one inside the house was hurt. We spoke with a neighbor across the street and says he and other neighbors are unsure where the noises exactly came from.
"We didn't really know what was going on until I happened to look out the deck window there and saw a police car pull up here," said neighbor Mark Suby.
A friend who frequently visits the house police searched through say their neighbors do not like them making rap music loudly.
"I feel its because we're loud. We make a lot of loud music. We've been getting targeting for a while and were in a neighborhood we are not suppose to be in and they don't want to see us here," said Olivia Miley.
Mason City police say the investigation is still ongoing and there is no danger in the area. They are asking for anyone with information about the investigation to call the police department at (641) 421-3636.