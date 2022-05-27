Police in Kasson asking for public's help to ID man who stole $6K from woman's purse

KASSON, Minn. - Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected of stealing $6,000 from a purse.
Police in Kasson said it happened Thursday afternoon at Buffet King on Main St.
"Police learned that the theft occurred around noon when the suspect removed about $6,000 in cash from an employee’s purse. The suspect was described as a black male, medium build, about 5’10’’, with a small arrow or star tattoo on the right side of his face or neck. If anyone has information to help identify the suspect, they can contact the police department by calling 507-634-3881," police said.